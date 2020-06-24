For his part, Commissioner Rob Manfred (pictured) said in a statement that « Major League Baseball is pleased to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon. » . / LARRY W. SMITH / Archive

Houston (USA), Jun 23 . .- The Association of Baseball Players and the Major Leagues resolved tonight the last details of the procedure that must follow in what will be the start of the 2020 regular season that could not started last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

« All the problems have been solved and the players will be reporting to training camps, » the union tweeted Tuesday night.

For his part, Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that « Major League Baseball is pleased to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon. »

Two of the important points of the agreement indicate that players must show up at training camps before July 1 and play a 60-game season that will begin on July 23 or 24 on fields without fans.

At night, both parties also reached an agreement on health and safety protocols that protect players from the coronavirus pandemic.

With the news of the deals, three months of inactivity ends, after spring training was suspended due to the development of the deadly disease of COVID-19.

Under the same agreement, the regular season schedule will feature divisional and interleague games, and teams will play within their geographic division to decrease travel and risk of the coronavirus.

The teams are expected to conduct their preseason training in their home cities.

The agreement indicates that each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games against each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, for a total of 60 games.

Each team is slated to make just one trip to each city they visit, in what will become the shortest season in the majors since 1878.

Immediately after the agreement between the two parties was known, in Las Vegas they began the bets, which put the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers as 7-2 favorites to win the World Series title, according to Caesars. Sportsbook.

According to the same report, the Houston Astros are the third favorites at 11-1.

Manfred said in his statement that « we have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and we are excited to be able to bring baseball back to our big fans. »

Tuesday’s agreement marked the end of long and controversial negotiations between the two sides.

On Monday, the league’s owners voted for a 60-game season.

After the vote, the majors asked the union if the players would be able to report to training camps before July 1 and if the union would agree to health and safety protocols.

It remains to be seen which players will return to the diamond, after high-risk individuals may choose not to participate and continue to receive salary and service time.

Those who decide not to gamble, without having the argument of being high risk, do not obtain the money or the necessary service credit that allows them to be eligible within the free agent and salary arbitration market.

Major League Baseball chose to use the right granted to it in the parties’ agreement of March 26 to impose a schedule of the desired duration.

By choosing a 60-game season, the league will accumulate as many games as possible until September 27, the limit the league set itself to conclude the regular season.

The 60-game season could serve as a buffer against a union complaint, in which he is expected to accuse the league of failing to fulfill its duty to play as complete a season as possible.

Under the imposed season, players will receive the full prorated portion of their wages of about 37 percent of their $ 1.5 billion seasonal wages.

The agreement indicates that the playoffs will be maintained with 10 teams. Players will not receive postseason money.

It is also specified that players will not accept the use of microphones on the field, and that teams will not use advertising patches on their uniforms.

The two sides also negotiated expanding the designated hitter to games involving National League teams for the first time and instituted the radical innovation of starting additional innings with a runner at second base.

The playoff teams remain at 10 for now, but there is talk of a possible expansion.

The exchange deadline will be August 31 and the date of being in an organization that allows you to be eligible to compete in the playoffs is September 15.

Teams can resume exchanges on Friday, when the rosters will no longer be frozen. The active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the last two weeks and 26 thereafter.

Where the Toronto Blue Jays will play remains uncertain, after an Ontario health official said Major League Baseball has failed to come up with a plan that local Health officials need to allow teams to play in Canada.