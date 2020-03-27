In the midst of an atypical start to the decade, things are getting thinner, with the collaboration of Major Lazer (which generally produces moombathon and reggaeton) with the lead singer of Mumford & Sons (dedicated to folk). This team could not seem more strange, but nothing surprises us in 2020 anymore.

This is Mumford’s first collaboration of the style. The song was co-written with MØ and premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World. With phrases about not being afraid, believing in the future and waiting for this to also happen, they add guitars as the main element to give chance to the element taken from the folk of the English.

We have already repeated this song several times to give us encouragement from this lock, and even Marcus Mumford He opened an account on Instagram during these times when virtual content is more relevant than ever:

Hopefully the next album of Major Lazer go ahead to better face the remaining days. “Lay Your Head on Me” would be the fourth single from his also fourth and perhaps his last studio work.

Marcus Mumford is the frontman for the Grammy-winning band, Mumford & Sons. Mumford also released a new single for charity — a solo cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone”From Gerry and The Pacemakers from the 60s. A real hymn for Liverpool.