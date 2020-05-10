Five players in Spain’s top two divisions have tested positive for Covid-19 since clubs began testing players and staff last week, organizer La Liga said in a statement on Sunday.

La Liga said players would remain at their homes, where they would continue individual training before being tested again “in the next few days” to determine whether they could return to their club’s training center.

Many clubs, including champion Barcelona, ​​have resumed individual training, part of the second stage of La Liga’s four-stage protocol to return to activities after football was halted in early March because of the pandemic.

La Liga, which last week said it hoped to resume matches without an audience in June, said detecting positive cases is vital for planning to return to activities.

“One of the objectives of these tests was to detect asymptomatic cases. In this way, we guarantee the safety of everyone on our return to work and compliance with safety rules in the workplace,” added the statement.

“La Liga has warned all participants in training sessions not to relax security measures in their establishments or homes to ensure that the number of infected people remains low.”

The statement added that the league will not release the names of infected players because of laws that protect information.

Real Sociedad goalkeeper Álex Remiro said on Saturday he was one of the players who tested positive.

