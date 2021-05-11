Major Broadway plays confirm their return in September – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

Three of Broadway’s Top Musicals – “Hamilton “,” Wicked “and” The Lion King“- announced Tuesday that they will be back on stage in September, joining dozens of other shows that plan to reopen in New York after an 18-month pandemic-induced shutdown.

The Disney show “Aladdin” and Alanis Morissette-created musical “Jagged Little Pill” also announced late September and October dates, while the producers of a new musical about Michael Jackson said that “MJ ”will be released in early 2022.

Billboards in Times Square, the heart of New York’s theater district, lit up Tuesday with advertisements that read “Broadway is back”, while reopening dates were announced. Tickets for some of the shows have already gone on sale.

Producers of “Hamilton,” “The Lion King” and “Wicked” said they hoped the ad would “send a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to end a devastating period of complications for tens of thousands who earn their living directly in Broadway shows and other tens of thousands in dependent industries ”.

Photo: unsplash

Other Broadway shows that have announced dates for later in the fall include “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “Six,” “Mrs. Doubtfire, “” Chicago, “and a gender-swapping version of the Stephen Sondheim musical” Company, “in which the lead roles are played by women.

The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said last week that theaters will be able to use their capacity to 100%, although it was not immediately clear if the public will have to be fully vaccinated, or what other security measures for the coronavirus will be required to the theaters.

Broadway shows are a major tourist attraction that left a few $ 1.8 billion at the box office in the 2018-2019 season. More than half of the tickets were bought by tourists.

Comeback dates for big Broadway plays like the theatrical version of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which tend to be less attractive to tourists, have yet to be announced.

Source: Excelsior