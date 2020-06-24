Lucas Ocampos It is one of the great revelations of the League this season. He was one of the signings of Sevilla last summer, and is fulfilling with a very good mark in his first campaign in Spain. He did not only arrive in the Seville capital, but he did it together with his wife Majo Barbeito and her daughters.

His wife also succeeds, but outside the playing fields, on social networks. The model usually posts suggestive photos of herself on Instagram, where boasts of a great body and curves habitually. With more than 110,000 followers, Majo Barbeito likes to pose in a bikini on social networks, and with his latest photo he has impressed everyone.

Lucas Ocampos’s wife appears in a thong photographing herself in front of the mirror, and the image shows that he must train daily very hard to have achieved that figure. It is not the first time that Majo Barbeito publishes a photo showing off his butt, since by reviewing his Instagram profile, numerous images are of that style.

‘The Queen of selfies’, she was called in France for the numerous provocative photos she posts on social media. And it is that Majo must be very satisfied with his physique and has no qualms about showing it in all its glory, including some poses that raise the temperature on Instagram. In fact, one of her nude photos in the shower got more than 8,000 likes in her day …