Diversity and visibility are necessary is our small screen and proof of this is one of the main plots of ‘Acacias 38’, the daily fiction that Boomerang TV produces for Spanish Television, starring the characters of Maite Zaldúa (Ylenia Baglietto) and Camino (Aria Bedmar). The calls « Maitino » form one of the most beloved lesbian couples on our little screen and in just a few months they have gained a legion of followers and followers throughout the planet; With them a relationship of two women has become visible at a time when it was very difficult to love freely. People from Spain, Latin America or China have already become « maitiners » of the couple and are completely hooked on their story.

Maite and Camino, again together in ‘Acacias 38’

Well, these fans lived a hard blow months ago when they saw the character of Maite leaving for Paris and leaving Camino in Acacias. A plot that now will take a radical turn and is that Maite returns from France ready to settle again in the best-known neighborhood of the small screen and to meet the love of his life, Camino. Both will undoubtedly star in one of the most anticipated reunions by fans of fiction. Will they be able to regain their love once and for all? Will there be a new distance between the two? Will Maite return transformed from France? How has your life been there?

Reunion in the week of LGBTI Pride +

These are some of the unknowns that will be cleared from next Wednesday, July 1, day in which the reunion between the two will take place in the episode that will be broadcast on day 1 in the afternoon slot. The date chosen by RTVE and Boomerang is not accidental and is that the chain publishes will frame this broadcast within the LGBTI + Pride week that is celebrated worldwide and also in the Corporation, which has special content on some of its channels. From ‘Acacias 38’ they will add their grain of sand to the celebration with the most awaited lesbian reunion.

This will be their reunion

The plot that will promote this moment will start after the death of Ildefonso. Camino is mired in deep sadness and even plans to go to a convent forever, but everything changes on her 21st birthday, and against all odds, that day someone very special from his past returns to change his life once and for all: Maite. After the congratulations of Marcos, Anabel and her mother, who is tempted guilty for the unhappiness of their daughter, Maite will arrive at her home. Camino evidently did not expect it and proof of this will be his reaction to see the woman return from France. She knew what happened to Ildefonso by her uncle and she was sure that Camino needed her with her. What will happen in that expected reunion? Will that spark that characterized your relationship continue to burn?