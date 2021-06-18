Maite Perroni’s reaction to Claudia Martín’s recorded statements

Through a statement that Perroni Send to Who He expressed that he does not remove his finger from the line and that “he will initiate formal actions against those who have recently engaged in attacking his image with false and defamatory information”, which has caused him to “discredit his reputation, honor, integrity and privacy “.

In the text, on behalf of MaiteIt was also explained that “there were no text messages of any kind sent” by her; in addition to the fact that “the alleged infidelity is non-existent and therefore there was never a ‘third in contention’, as they wanted to make it happen”. In addition, another important issue was emphasized.

“No one has exerted any kind of pressure against Claudia Martin forcing her to receive money so that she stops talking bad about Maite Perroni and sign the divorce. It is clear that she demands that she be paid to tell the truth, deny what is published and agree to divorce, among many demands she makes.

“From the start, Martin accepts as reality, according to what is heard in the audio, that everything is a lie and that his objective to tell the truth is in exchange for economic benefits and in kind for a year in exchange for granting a divorce to Andres Tovar”, Adds the document sent by the agency New paragraph.