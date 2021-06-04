Maite Perroni will proceed legally for defamation after accusations of being the lover of a producer

The name of Maite Perroni It has remained on everyone’s lips after he was romantically linked with the producer of the Mexican morning newspaper ‘Sale el sol’, Andrés Tovar.

In this regard, it seems that Maite already showed her position to the rumors that she was unfaithful to her ex-partner Koko Stambuk and of being involved in the breakup of Andrés and his still wife Caludia Martín, since in the Hoy program They assured that he already hired a famous lawyer to sue TVNotas magazine for defamation.

“It transpires that Maite Perroni will take action on the matter and through the lawyer Guillermo Pous will initiate legal action against whoever is responsible for defame and disclose information that threatens the image and reputation of the former RBD”, presented the morning in a note.

In this sense, the conductors of the broadcast continued to debate the controversy and expressed that, in this way, Perroni would be denying being a “husband stealer” and being the third in disagreement of the aforementioned couple.

It was evident that the accusations would cause Maite to react at any time, although she still has to make a public statement to talk about the controversy that surrounds her and confirm that she is clearly in the middle of the legal process.

Last Tuesday, June 1, TVNotas magazine shared an interview in which they assure that Tovar and Perroni had been involved in an affair for several months, despite the fact that he is married to Claudia and she was with Koko Stambuk, from whom he confirmed his breakup One week before.