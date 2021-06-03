Maite Perroni will initiate legal process against Claudia Martín for defamation

Although it was rumored that Andrés Tovar and Claudia Martín had ended their relationship because the producer was unfaithful to Maite Perroni, it was the actual hosts of the program Sale el Sol, who confirmed the separation during the morning after two years of marriage.

Andrés Tovar and Maite Perroni (Instagram / Andrés Tovar)

However, Ana María Alvarado assured that the break occurred due to issues of living together as a couple and not because of a third party in disagreement. “They separated. The pandemic. Ravages of the pandemic, there were things on which they did not agree, I imagine, but they are saying that there was a third discord and Andrés tells me that it is not like that, that they are blaming Maite Perroni but not at all. They were dilemmas as a couple, they decided it lovingly, together, they are on good terms ”.

And despite the fact that it was ensured that the separation took place in the best terms, the actress has already deleted all the photographs in which she appeared with her still husband on social networks.

Claudia Martín (Instagram / Claudia Martín)

In addition, the beautiful actress published some photos with phrases that, without a doubt, her followers suspected that they were some hints for both Andrés and Maite. “Intuition is not wrong” was one of the images shared by the actress. As well as “The acts will always have the last word.”