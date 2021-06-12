Maite Perroni wants an apology from Claudia Martin

Maite Perroni became one of the most sought after names last week, albeit for reasons the actress would have liked not to be involved in. After confirming that she had ended her seven and a half year relationship with Koko Sambuk, rumors arose that she would have been responsible for one more separation and that the divorce of Claudia Martin Y Andres Tovar it would have been because of an affair between the former RBD and the TV producer.

Apparently, Martín would have found messages on Tovar’s cell phone in which Maite was involved. A version that was echoed after their divorce was confirmed at the beginning of the month.

Maite did not tolerate the accusations and reacted legally, advised by the lawyer Guillermo Pous. And although at first they assured that they would sue those responsible for defamation and sought financial compensation, this time he expressed that the only thing that the former RBD seeks is an apology for the damages.

“The ideal is that they retract what they said, that they offer an apology and that would be absolutely enough, in no way what Maite wants is to fight for the next 18 or 24 months and she is not a person pretending to get money, for that. works ”, said the lawyer in an interview for El Universal.

In a previous talk for the Hoy program, Pus explained: “We did an investigation and obtained information that allows us to verify that it is Claudia Martín herself who shares the information with the magazine, and that, on the other hand, the magazine receives information of Stambuk, Maite’s previous partner, and with that is what they put together the note, in addition to the fact that we have already identified the author of the note that publishes it ”.

The truth behind the divorce of Claudia Martín and Andrés Tovar

In recent days, Mexican journalists confirmed that Maite Perroni was innocent of the accusations of infidelity, and revealed the possible cause of the couple’s divorce.

“According to versions, they had made plans to have babies and that at the very moment she said ‘better not, better make more soap operas’, then later on the babies, and later ‘we’ll see’; It seems that that is why it could have thundered, “he said Martha Figueroa in the program With Permission. Words that the journalist Pepillo Origel corroborated.