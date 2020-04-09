Telemundo-

Fiera Lasa / Mezcalent.com – Many celebrities have revealed on social networks that the coronavirus has directly affected their lives by infecting one of their loved ones and this time it was Maite Perroni who announced that a person very important to her unfortunately lost her life by contracting the virus .

Through his Instagram Stories, the former RBD announced that a young man named José Durán, who was a member of one of his fan club, could not overcome the complications of COVID-19 and he assured that although he did not carry his blood, he felt that he had lost one of his family members, because they shared many things together.

“It is never easy to know that someone is dying, especially when it comes to our” Perronitos “family. Today we are very sad to know that Juan Durán died. He belonged to my New York fan club. Our thoughts, hearts and prayers are with his family and friends in this moment of absolute sadness, “Maite wrote along with some photos where she appears with the boy.

Likewise, the singer affirmed that the young man was a person full of love and positive energy and that whenever they had the opportunity to meet him, they understood each other just by looking each other in the eye. In closing, he pointed out that from now on he will remember him with the great love and admiration that he always expressed to him.

