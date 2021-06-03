Maite Perroni, former RBD, would have had more love affairs with committed men

After the magazine TVNotas make known the alleged scandal in which it is involved the former RBD, Maite Perroni, where they pointed out to be the third in contention between television producer Andrés Tovar and his wife Claudia Martín, the rumor that Maite would have had more love affairs with committed men it sounds strongly and this is how the publication itself released it.

Supposedly and according to the media, a source close to the couple involved in the scandal said that It wouldn’t be the first time that Maite got into a relationship And that everyone in the middle supposedly knows that she repeats this behavior. “I learned that Maite later sought out Andrés privately on the pretext that he would help her and the RBD to get the Imagen Televisión studios to record the film. tribute they made to RBDbut she did it just to be in touch with him. But I tell you, that’s how Maite is, she has noticed how much man has put her in the way; We have found out about some, but not many romances ”, assured the informant.

The magazine claims that the source cited other supposed couples where Maite was the third: “She is very cunning, dangerous, she sails under the flag of ‘I am a serious and reserved woman’, but she remembers that back in 2008 she got involved with William LevyThat gossip was very popular and she got involved with him knowing that Elizabeth, her partner, was pregnant. But let’s not go too far: Koko, Maite’s last boyfriend, was also cheated on last year, but he didn’t even know about it ”. It should be noted that Maite would have made known through a Podcast his break up with Koko Stambuk just under a month ago.

The collaborator who declared for TVNotas continued giving details of these supposed romances from the former RBD member: “With Sebastián Zurita. That transpired because Sebastián had no problem telling her in the middle of the production, and she was the one who got into his dressing room when they had to travel to record the series The game of keys, “said the source about the supposed lover with which the actress and singer would have cheated on Koko.

There is no doubt that this is news of great impact for fans of Maite Perroni and even for those involved in the controversy. Until now neither Maite nor Javier, much less the ex-partners of both have given statements to affirm or deny the information published on TVNotas. We would have to wait for them to raise their voices directly and thus know their version.