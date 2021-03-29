Maite Perroni could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Tomatazos

There are not a few Hollywood stars who want to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and neither are actors from other countries who seek an opportunity in the largest superhero franchise the world has known. A new and interesting video leaks on social networks, the material does not show what appears to be Maite Perroni’s audition for an MCU movie; The Mexican actress is quite popular in the domestic industry, but now she might be looking for much bigger opportunities. Will we see her take a notable place in the tale of Marvel characters? Here all the information.

Maite Perroni is famous in Mexico for her participation in Televisa soap operas such as Rebel, Be careful with the angel, My sin, Triumph of Love, The cat, Little piece of heaven and many more. He has also worked in films and series such as The arrival of Conrado Sierra, Drawing the Sky, The Game of Keys, Killer women and Dark Desire – 60%, the latter released on Netflix with excellent playback numbers; It is worth mentioning that a second season is already in development and its launch is estimated sometime in 2021 or 2022. With such a trajectory, Maite She is one of the most prominent actresses on the Mexican scene.

But Maite You may be looking to expand your horizons. Through social networks a video is leaked in which we can see the actress auditioning in English of what appears to be a Marvel movie, she has a conversation with a character who seems to be endowed with powers, as she tells her that she can see And hearing things that normal humans don’t do, she reacts in surprise to the revelation. At the moment the recording date of the video is not known, however, Grupo Fórmula maintains that the character in the crosshairs of Perroni is Dr. Elena López, and that the Marvel movie is named Plasma.

🎥 Casting Maite Perroni – Super Heroes Movie – Marvel Studios ✨ Full: https://t.co/f7NKQhc75n pic.twitter.com/yKyaiGLP7i – Maite Perroni Group (@grupomaitepb) March 26, 2021

It is not every day that we see Mexican actors dabble in superhero cinema made in Hollywood. The most recent case is that of Joaquín Cosio, who will be present in The Suicide Squad, the next DCEU film, which was left under the direction of James Gunn after some problems with Marvel Studios. The trailer was released yesterday and fans are looking forward to the theatrical release. Warner Bros. noted that the film will appear in theaters and on HBO Max, a simultaneous release forced by the pandemic. ¿Maite Perroni will be the next national talent to join forces with the Hollywood giants?

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios continues to make steady strides. Black Widow is the first film of phase 4 corresponding to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the adventure of Natasha Romanoff that has been waiting for so long. This character became the first superhero of the Avengers, but only so far has the studio granted her her own journey. Of course, the deadly agent will not be alone, one of her companions will be Yelena Belova, another Black Widow that we will meet for the first time and who is played by Florence Pugh. The pandemic delayed the premiere but we will have it in theaters and Disney on July 9.

Time promises much better times for the Hollywood superhero industry, especially for Marvel Studios. The company did not have the opportunity to release films in 2020, however, it is already beginning to return with the power it wants; Some of his series can already be seen on the Disney Plus platform, approaches that prepare us for something much bigger.

