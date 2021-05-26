Maite Perroni confirms her breakup with Koko Stambuk after 7 years of relationship

Later, the actress also explained that her break with the music producer was on the best terms. “The adult process of sitting down to have a dialogue where we could say:

The actress of “Before Dead Than Lichita” was caught walking very smiling with her boyfriend Koko Stambuk through the Countess. (Mexico Agency)

‘This cycle is ending and although it hurts to see it, you have to see it because it is happening and it is becoming something else. We are entering another stage and if so it is better right now to say goodbye with that love and with that honor and with that gratitude for what we have already been able to give and say goodbye. ‘

However, Maite acknowledged that the decision was not easy at all due to the affection that existed between the two. “It was difficult and at the same time it was healthy, it was liberating, although it sounds strange because we were already in different stages and we were walking to different places.”