Maite Perroni breaks up with Koko Stambuk after seven years

Maite Perroni and Koko stambuk they put an end to their love story. It was the actress who confirmed that after seven and a half years of relationship with the music producer, they had reached a point where their paths were no longer the same. And although separations are not usually easy, they managed to stay on good terms.

© @ maiteperroni Maite Perroni and Koko Stambuk ended their courtship after almost eight years together

To the surprise of their fans, Maite and Koko have been separated for months; However, the singer is too reserved in her personal life and it was until now that she felt comfortable to open her heart. “Personally, I have already ended a relationship of 7 and a half years as a couple for months. And it doesn’t necessarily have to be a toxic relationship, it’s just a story that ended a cycle, “he said on the Se Regalan Dudas podcast.

Although he said that between the two there were no fights, he did not specify what led them to make this decision. “The adult process of sitting down to have a dialogue came where we could say: ‘This cycle is ending and although it hurts to see it, it is happening and it is turning into something else,” he explained. “We are entering another stage and if so, it is better right now to say goodbye with that love and with that honor and with that gratitude for what we have already been able to give each other and say goodbye,” he added about the end of their relationship.

© @ maiteperroni The couple’s fans expected to see them at the altar

“It was difficult and at the same time it was healthy,” she said about that moment when she and Koko chose to be single. “It was liberating, although it sounds strange, because we were already in different stages and we were walking to different places,” he added.

Your commitment

In December 2019, the couple got engaged, although on their own terms because, unlike the elaborate and surprising proposals of thousands of women, the couple’s was more personal. “Koko never told me, do you want to be my girlfriend? Koko said to me: do you want to marry me? at a dinner one day in Miami in a very nice place. And it was like, yes, I do want to marry you! ”, He revealed in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda.