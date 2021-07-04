Maite Perroni and Mauricio Ochmann will shoot a film together in Madrid

Perroni has already proven her talent in melodrama, romantic comedy, suspense and now in this thriller that will feature the unique vision of the filmmaker Chus Gutierrez. This confirms that the member of RBD She traveled to the Spanish capital to continue growing as an actress.

A.Mauricio We have also seen him develop his career from the small role he got in the film Message in a Bottle, along with actors such as Kevin Costner Y Robin wright; in her first starring role on television Azul tequila — next to Barbara Mori– until his passage through the successful A la mala. Not to mention his, no less relevant, interpretation of El Chema.

Chus Gutiérrez is one of the most interesting voices in Spanish cinematography. (© . 1138241428)

The union of these talents with the expert and humanistic vision of Chus will offer a very interesting opportunity, since the Andalusian combines her Spanish roots with the cinematographic preparation she had in New York, which made her an expert in Super 8. De Gutiérrez stands out among her cinematography Rol & Rol and El calentito, and as an actress in Te I give my eyes, of Icíar Bollaín.