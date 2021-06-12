Maite Perroni and her message after alleged infidelity

Maite Perroni has nothing to hide, at least she showed it in her social networks, where she published a forceful message after days in which her name was linked to rumors of infidelity and defamation. Since last week, the former RBD was accused of having been the third in contention in the marriage of Claudia Alvarez Y Andres Tovar, a situation that he did not tolerate and for which he reacted legally.

© @ maiteperroni Maite Perroni shared a message expressing her feelings about the rumors

“When you shine and it seems that everything is fine… there are always those who want to feed on that shine; it is convenient. But when the shadow arrives, very few light your way. Thanks to those who have been and are true lights in my life … today I am very clear who they are. 🙏 THANK YOU ✨ ”, Maite wrote next to a video of her in a photo session.

Hours before, his lawyer, Guillermo PousHe had given an interview to El Universal where he explained that the actress is not looking for financial compensation for the damages after the rumors; rather, he seeks an apology from those who started this uncomfortable situation.

“Ideally, they should retract what they said, offer an apology and that would be absolutely enough, in no way what Maite wants is to fight for the next 18 or 24 months and she is not a person trying to get money, for that it works ”, explained the lawyer.

The cause of the divorce between Claudia and Andrés

At the beginning of the month, it came to light that Claudia would have found messages on her husband’s cell phone, in which Maite Perroni was involved. “We did an investigation and obtained information that allows us to verify that it is Claudia Martín herself who shares the information with the magazine, and that, on the other hand, the magazine receives information from Koko stambuk, Maite’s previous partner, and with that is what they put together the note, in addition to the fact that we have already identified the author of the note that publishes it, “explained the lawyer about the situation in which Maite’s ex would also be involved .

© @ atovarpClaudia Martín and Andrés Tovar would have their own couple problems that had nothing to do with the supposed messages from the TV producer’s cell phone

This week, it was also revealed that the possible cause of the divorce of the actress and the TV producer was a disagreement between them about their future as a family. “According to versions, they had made plans to have babies and that at the very moment she said ‘better not, better make more soap operas’, then later on the babies, and later ‘we’ll see’; it seems that that’s why it could have thundered, “said the journalist Martha Figueroa in the program With Permission.

