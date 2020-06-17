Not everything was going to be fights in ‘The strong house’. Maite Galdeano and Labrador have become unexpected protagonists by starring in the first kiss of the edition, not counting those of those couples already formed at the outset. « I am open to love and to what is not love, » Cristian Suescun’s mother dropped before the face of circumstances of her son, just before giving free rein to passion.

Maite Galdeano and Labrador kiss in ‘La casa fuerte’

The rest of the contestants have proposed a game of holding their gaze, before which Labrador, nervous, has stepped aside with laughter. Then, The former ‘Gandía Shore’ did not hesitate to kiss Maite, who reacted in astonishment: « You did it feeling it, right?« Yes, of course, he gave you a kiss because he wanted to give it to you, » he replied. « I don’t want it to be a heat roller because we are here, » Galdeano pointed out mischievously.

The contestants saw that things were progressing and they organized a private and special dinner for the couple. « I thought this was never going to happen in the house, I’m going to let myself go, let it flow and see what happens. I am very shy because I haven’t done anything the truth for five years, « Sofía Suescun’s mother explained on camera. However, Oriana was not convinced by the idea: « That Labrador is willing to do such bullshit makes me ashamed of others. This scene of trying to get attention doing silly things pretending to get married, I don’t understand it. «

Forced scene?

Labrador, always open to « let himself be loved », showed up to dinner ready to listen to Maite. « I have been excited with you because we have had that feeling, then those kisses that you have given me, I have become butterflies. I like you. I am short to tell you this, it has been a long time since I have said anything like that to a man, « the former contestant of ‘GH 16’ confessed, leaving the door to love in the coming days. Will they have a chance or, as Oriana has described , is it « a forced scene »?