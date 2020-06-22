The Residents and Raiders of ‘The Strong House’ faced two new games this Sunday, June 21 to choose the couples that will have to face the second round of the edition at the gala led by Jorge Javier Vázquez next Thursday. But what they possibly did not expect were the scares that we experienced in both challenges, especially in that of the ‘Residents’ since Maite Galdeano was about to drown in the program pool.

In the test proposed by the reality show organization, the couples formed by Maite Galdeano and her son Cristian Suescun and Fani Carbajo and Christofer Guzmán They had to face a particular game of water polo in the villa’s pool. They had to do it in floats giants that undoubtedly became an absolute problem for the one in Pamplona and it is that just a few seconds after Nuria Marín started the game we saw how Galdeano turned around inside his float and with his head in the water he was not able to regain his initial position and thus emerge afloat.

« Help Maite! » Cristina began to shout, while none of the other participants who were in the pool was able to react to what was happening while Nuria Marín stopped the game and asked for help from the former bus driver. Thus, Ferre, who was at the edge of the pool, did not hesitate to approach quickly and was able to help a Maite Galdeano who came out of it totally scared. « I thought I was really drowning, » said the contestant, who fortunately came out unscathed from the moment and was able to start playing just a few minutes later with her son.

This was the result of the game

After this mishap, the four participants were able to start their water polo match that ended with the victory of Fani and Christofer. In this way, Maite Galdeano and Cristian Suescun will face in the fifth gala of the edition the couple formed by Yola Berrocal and Leticia Sabater, who emerged victorious from a surreal test in which the former member of Sex Bomb became the real star because of the momentum with which she carried it out and the great joy with which she celebrated her victory and therefore the possibility of ceasing to be an Assailant and becoming a Resident of ‘La casa strong’.