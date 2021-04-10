Maitane Melero and Juan Antonio Pérez, champions of Spain in Torrevieja

04/10/2021 at 9:32 PM CEST

Maitane Melero from Pamplona, ​​for the third time in her career, and Juan Antonio Pérez from Ciudad Real, for the second time, this Saturday in Torrevieja (Alicante) champions of Spain of 10,000 meters were proclaimed.

In the women’s event, Maitane Melero, from the Grupoempleo Pamplona club, who suffered a fracture of the sacral vertebra three weeks ago when playing with her son, won with a record of 33: 07.96 and sealed her third title, which joins the achieved in 2018 and 2019.

The 38-year-old from Pamplona, ​​who was runner-up in 2017 and 2020, beat Edymar Brea, from Ourense Atletismo (33: 09.93) and of Venezuelan origin, for almost two seconds, and by more than three to the long distance runner from Valls (Barcelona) Marta Galimany (Adidas), who completed the podium (33: 11.41).

“Three weeks ago I had an accident. I broke my fifth sacral and my entire goal was truncated. Miraculously, thanks to the physios, I have managed to recover. Running here has been a gift. I do not believe it”Melero told the RFEA.

Juan Antonio Pérez Moreno, from CA Cárnicas Serrano, from Ciudad Real, was the best in the men’s race, winning very clearly with a mark of 27: 59.45, his best personal record.

“The race has been a roller coaster. I thought I was going to puncture, then I recovered. When there was one kilometer left, I saw that it was possible to go down from 28, the goal I had next to being champion”said Pérez in statements released by the RFEA.

After Chiki Pérez, 32 years old and champion previously in 2017, Jesús Ramos (AA Moratalaz) finished, second in 28: 23.89, and Raúl Celada (Numantino Athletics), third with a record of 28: 25.10.

In this race, the first five classified achieved a minimum for the European Cup. In addition to the three on the podium, Jorge Blanco (28: 25.76) and Yago Rojo (28: 31.85) achieved it.