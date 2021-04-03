Maisie Williams, unrecognizable in the series ‘Sex Pistols’

Maisie Williams and the gender-fluid label The complex and bodyshaming that filming as Arya caused Maisie Williams

‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams has undergone a major transformation for her latest role. The actress plays model Pamela Rooke in a new television drama about the punk band Sex Pistols, which will be titled ‘Pistol’.

Now, in an image from the set during production, Maisie Williams has been seen sporting Rooke’s signature look: a huge blonde hair combed up with matching bleached eyebrows.

She also sported a spectacular winged eyeliner in black with red lips. Additionally, the 23-year-old wore a see-through yellow coat over black suspenders and stockings with white ankle boots. Rooke, also known as Jordan, was noted for her work with Dame Vivienne Westwood, attending early Sex Pistols concerts and creating the punk look for W10 London.

Trainspotting director Danny Boyle heads the six-episode series about the Johnny Rotten-led gang.

‘Pistol’, based on the memoirs of guitarist Steve Jones, will trace the band’s rise to fame in the 1970s. ‘1917’ actor Anson Boon will play Johnny Rotten, also known as John Lydon, and drummer Paul Cook will be played by Jacob Slater. ‘Enola Holmes’ star Louis Partridge plays bassist Sid Vicious, with his girlfriend Nancy Spungen played by ‘The Witcher’ Emma Appleton.

Sid and Nancy had a controversial relationship, a couple known for abusing drugs. Nancy died in 1978 at the age of 20 when she was found in her partner’s bathroom with a stab wound to the abdomen.

Vicious was arrested and charged with second degree murder, although he has pleaded not guilty. He died of a heroin overdose before the trial took place. Speaking of the series when it was first announced, Boyle said:

Imagine breaking into the world of ‘The Crown’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ with your friends and screaming your songs in fury for all that they stand for. This is the time when British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point of British street culture, where ordinary young people had the stage and vent their fury and fashion and everyone had to watch and listen, and everyone feared or followed them.

