Mainz goals and summary

04/24/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

When everything was gearing up for Bayern Munich’s away celebration, Mainz got in their way. For now, and until Leipzig play, Hansi Flick’s men will not be able to celebrate, as their 2-1 defeat still leaves their pursuer with a chance. Not even the goalscoring return of Robert Lewandowski could save the fall.

MAI

BAY

Mainz

Zentner; St. Juste, Hack, Niakhate; Da Costa (Brosinki, 89 ‘), Latza, Barreiro (Kohr, 90’), Mwene; Quaison (Boëtius, 68 ‘); Burkardt (Oztunali, 46 ‘), Onisiwo (Glatzel, 80’).

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba (Gnabry, 70 ‘), Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka (Nianzou, 46 ‘); Sané (Choupo-Moting, 46 ‘), Müller, Coman (Musiala, 46’), Lewandowski.

Goals

1-0 M. 3 Burkardt. 2-0 M. 37 Quaison. 2-1 M. 95 Lewandowski.

Referee

Harm Osmers. TA: Mwene 858 ‘), St Juste (59’), Da Costa (87 ‘) / Boateng (36’), Goretzka (41 ‘), Alaba (42’), Lewandowski (72 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 31. Opel Arena. Door closed.

Because it was not the best day for the Bavarians and they were going to realize it soon. Not five minutes had passed when his goal fell. Burkardt spliced ​​a volley after rebounding and Manuel Neuer put up a weak resistance. 1-0 and surprise right from the start.

And things would continue to twist even more for a Bayern that could not find the ways. Arriving at the close of the first part, a shipment from Mwene’s side served for Quaison to capture him head-on, re-drilling Neuer’s goal.

The game script, far from changing, was maintained for the second half, although with a much more withdrawn Mainz. Until 95 ‘the Munich team could see a little light, all thanks to Lewandowski’s goal. The Pole scored after almost a month away, but not even for those: the fall was sentenced. The title will have to wait.