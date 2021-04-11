Mainz 05 win 2-3 in the fiefdom of Cologne

Apr 11, 2021 at 9:05 PM CEST

The Mainz played and won 2-3 as a visitor last Sunday’s game in the Rheinenergiestadion. The Cologne He faced the duel with the desire to overcome his score in the classification after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous meeting against VfL Wolfsburg. Regarding the visiting team, the Mainz 05 reaped a tie to one against the Arminia Bielefeld, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. After the result obtained, the Colonés team is seventeenth at the end of the game, while the Mainz is fourteenth.

The first part of the game started face to face for him Mainz 05, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Jean-Paul Boetius at minute 11. However, the Cologne reacted and equalized the contest by means of a goal from the penalty spot of Ondrej Doubt on the verge of the end, in 43, concluding the first part with the result of 1-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for the local team, who turned the spotlight with a goal from Ellyes skhiri in minute 61. However, the Maguntino team achieved the equalizer through a goal from Karim Onisiwo in the 65th minute. Subsequently, the visiting team scored, taking the lead in the light, putting 2-3 with a goal from Leandro martins on the verge of the end, in the 90, thus closing the confrontation with a final score of 2-3.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Cologne gave entrance to Ismail jakobs, Jannes Horn, Elvis rexhbecaj, Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare Y Sebastiaan Bornauw for Kingsley ehizibue, Noah katterbach, Ondrej Doubt, Sebastian andersson Y Jorge Meré, Meanwhile he Mainz 05 gave entrance to Adam Szalai, Robin quaison, Danny Latza Y Alexander Hack for Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Karim Onisiwo, Jean-Paul Boetius Y Leandro martins.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Ondrej Doubt Y Noah katterbach, of Cologne and one to Philipp Mwene of Mainz.

With 28 points, the Mainz 05 ranked fourteenth in the leaderboard at the end of the match, while Cologne it was placed in seventeenth place with 23 points, in relegation place to Second Division.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Bayer Leverkusen, Meanwhile he Mainz 05 will play against him Hertha Berlin.

Data sheetCologne:Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue (Ismail Jakobs, min.46), Rafael Czichos, Jorge Meré (Sebastiaan Bornauw, min.78), Noah Katterbach (Jannes Horn, min.46), Marius Wolf, Ondrej Duda (Elvis Rexhbecaj, min. 69), Jonas Hector, Ellyes Skhiri, Florian Kainz and Sebastian Andersson (Toluwalase Emmanuel Arokodare, min.76)Mainz 05:Robin Zentner, Moussa Niakhate, Stefan Bell, Juste, Danny Da Costa, Leandro Martins (Alexander Hack, min.90), Dominik Kohr, Jean-Paul Boetius (Danny Latza, min.79), Philipp Mwene, Karim Onisiwo (Robin Quaison , min.79) and Jonathan Michael Burkardt (Adam Szalai, min.55)Stadium:RheinenergiestadionGoals:Jean-Paul Boetius (0-1, min. 11), Ondrej Duda (1-1, min. 43), Ellyes Skhiri (2-1, min. 61), Karim Onisiwo (2-2, min. 65) and Leandro Martins (2-3, min. 90)