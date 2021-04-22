Mainz 05 take all three points against Werder Bremen (0-1)

04/21/2021 at 10:40 PM CEST

The Mainz won the Werder Bremen 0-1 during the match held this Wednesday at the Weserstadion. The Werder Bremen wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Borussia Dortmund by a score of 4-1, accumulating a total of five consecutive defeats in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Mainz 05 He came from beating 2-3 away from home to Cologne in the last match played. With this score, the Bremense team is fourteenth at the end of the match, while the Mainz is thirteenth.

The game began with a face for the Maguntino team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Adam Szalai in minute 16. With this result the first part of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

The technician of the Werder Bremen, Florian Kohfeldt, gave entry to the field to Davie selke, Romano Schmid Y Eren Dinkci replacing Niclas Fullkrug, Marco Friedl Y Kevin Mohwald, while on the part of the Mainz, Bo svensson replaced Robert Glatzel, Danny Latza, Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Kevin Stoger Y Alexander Hack for Adam Szalai, Dominik Kohr, Jean-Paul Boetius, Karim Onisiwo Y Leandro martins.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, one for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Josh sargent and by visitors to Jean-Paul Boetius Y Robin zentner.

With this victory, the Mainz 05 it rises to 31 points and is placed in thirteenth place in the classification. For his part, Werder Bremen it remains with the 30 points with which it reached this day of the competition.

On the following day the team of Florian Kohfeldt will face against Union Berlin, Meanwhile he Mainz 05 de Bo Svensson will face him Bayern Munich.

Data sheetWerder Bremen:Jiri Pavlenka, Marco Friedl (Romano Schmid, min. 80), Milos Veljkovic, Niklas Moisander, Theo Gebre Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Milot Rashica, Kevin Mohwald (Eren Dinkci, min. 85), Ludwig Augustinsson, Josh Sargent and Niclas Fullkrug ( Davie Selke, min.78)Mainz 05:Robin Zentner, Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate, Daniel Brosinski, Leandro Martins (Alexander Hack, min.90), Dominik Kohr (Danny Latza, min.74), Jean-Paul Boetius (Jonathan Michael Burkardt, min.87), Philipp Mwene, Adam Szalai (Robert Glatzel, min.73) and Karim Onisiwo (Kevin Stoger, min.87)Stadium:WeserstadionGoals:Adam Szalai (0-1, min. 16)