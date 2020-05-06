By Stephen Williams. – Every January during my early teens, my parents went on a trip to Miami to spend about six weeks in the sun. The car — usually a Pontiac, though it was once a Cadillac — was left in our garage in Boston, with some instructions.

“Check the tires every week, make sure they are not flat,” said my father. “Every now and then, flip the door locks up and down and open the trunk, especially if it’s snowing or freezing, to make sure the locks don’t freeze.

Maintenance tips for a virus-free car. | Photo: pxhere

Every now and then, start the engine and let it run for a couple of minutes, without choking the carb. ” After a short pause, he used to say, “You could wash it once or twice, but I know you won’t,” followed by an invariable postscript: “Don’t handle it. I’ll find out. ” And he did realize it, but that’s another story.

The other tips, although perhaps I did not follow them to the letter, now I know that they were very good and worth applying in these days of confinement and quarantine, in which many of us have forgotten our vehicles and have not touched or given them any love in the past few weeks or months.

Here are some of my father’s tips, updated and expanded, along with expert recommendations:

Check car tires

“Never forget that, in the end, the tires are the only part of the car that has direct contact with the street,” says Pietro Berardi, director of Pirelli in North America.

“We recommend visually checking the tires to determine if there are lumps or deformations caused by the weight of the car parked for a long time or by weather conditions. Also look for possible damage, cuts, scratches, and bumps on the tire, and make sure the valve plugs are tight. ”

Berardi added that the tires lose air pressure if the car remains parked for a long time or could develop flat areas. To prevent the latter, move the car 30 to 60 centimeters backward or forward every two to three days.

Gasoline deteriorates in the tank

Time is the enemy of gasoline in the tank, and a tank that is not completely full can accumulate condensation, which can end up diluting the fuel with water.

Most experts say that even with a full tank, gasoline will begin to deteriorate after about six months, depending on the weather.

Do not leave a car without moving full of gasoline, as it deteriorates over the months. | Pxhere

If you can’t fill the tank, consider pouring an additive like Sta-Bil (it costs about $ 10), which can stabilize the fuel and help prevent condensation.

Keep the battery charged

Starting the engine periodically can help keep the battery charged, and there shouldn’t be a problem of loss of charge in a couple of months, unless you’re storing the car in a place with extreme temperatures.

If you plan to have the car stay in the garage for a longer time, consider connecting it to a slow-charge battery charger, which plugs into the house current and maintains the battery, assuming it isn’t already completely dead.

Before purchasing, check with your dealer or mechanic to find the appropriate device.

Washing the car protects you

“Wash your car regularly,” suggests Ryan Fulkerson, director of New Model Manufacturing for Nissan of North America. “This helps protect the paint, especially on cars parked outdoors.”

Another option to protect the exterior is with a car cover. Some are waterproof and resistant to UV damage.

As for door locks, remember this for next winter, too: Quiet-corner.com advises drivers to dip the door key in petroleum jelly or apply a splash of WD-40 lubricant or some readily available de-icing product. in the keyhole when the snow begins to fall and temperatures drop.

While the showroom and sales rooms of most auto dealerships in New York are closed shortly after the virus, many service centers identified as “essential” businesses are open. So for automotive problems that outweigh home fixes, that’s an option.

Cars parked outside a garage in San Francisco on February 13, 2015. (Jason Henry / The New York Times)

.