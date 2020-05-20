We all manage our tasks as we like: with a calendar, with a specialized task manager that follows a method such as Pomodoro or GTD … but with this program we usually treat the tasks of our day to day, and we write down our ideas that can become projects. What about those maintenance tasks that you have to do that you easily forget because they are infrequent?

This is the idea with which he starts Directive. Take these tasks that we usually ignore and even avoid due to laziness and offer an application to keep them all up to date, compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS. Separating them from the rest of daily tasks we give them a certain sense and a different approach.

The tasks that you always forget or avoid win their own application

It is the application itself that, in its first configuration, suggests some sample tasks so that we can get the idea of ​​what it is trying to do: change the air conditioning filter, change the toothbrush, go to the dentist’s check-up or pass the car check-up. In short, tasks that you do not think of adding to your daily task manager but that still have to be done.

Each task has an assigned periodicity that you can change, and with a smart action related to the product. For example, you can assign an Amazon link so that buying the new air conditioning filter you have to change is a one-touch thing on the screen. This action can also be a simple web link where you have to manage or find a map store.

The tasks are organized in a sidebar, classified by urgency, and the interface has light and dark modes matching with iOS 13. To highlight that this interface is very careful, with a distinctive point and a visual way of showing the days left to do each task.

Is Directive something essential? No, because you can take this idea and translate it, for example, in a folder or special project of applications such as Microsoft Todo or Things. Or turn those tasks into recurring calendar events. But for anyone who wants a place specially designed for these tasks, this application is spot on. The only downside I see to the idea is that It is not translated into Spanish.

The Directive business model is easy to understand: you can use the application for free, but if you want to manage an unlimited number of maintenance tasks, more flexibility with the periodicities and synchronize them with other devices through your own cloud, you have to pay one annual subscription of 4.49 euros. We are talking about just 0.38 euros per month, a very reasonable price focused on maintaining servers and application maintenance; so if you see that you liked this idea, it should not be too difficult a purchase decision.

