Nintendo Switch It has a large number of applications and services, that is something that we cannot deny at this stage of the game, and for all of them to work correctly, it is necessary to perform some maintenance. Thus, this time the function that will be affected by these maintenance tasks is the console update data download function, which will not be available for a few hours on April 21, 2020. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details about this temporary suspension of the services of this function of the hybrid console of the Big N!

New maintenance scheduled for Nintendo Switch, this time related to update data

Maintenance of Nintendo Switch update data distribution (April 21, 2020):United Kingdom: From 02:00 in the morning until 04:00 in the morningEurope: From 03:00 in the morning until 05:00 in the morning

Thus, as we see, this maintenance of the update data of the hybrid console of the Big N will be carried out at dawn, so that the number of affected users is as few as possible. Of course, we remember that this maintenance does not mean that a new update to the console’s operating system will be launched, since everything indicates that, just like the previous times, it will simply be to verify that all these important processes work properly. correct.

