to eShop It is the virtual store of the Big N thanks to which players can get hold of a large number of titles in digital format, which is gaining more and more followers. Thus, this store is available on 3 of the Nintendo platforms (Switch, 3DS and Wii U) and, therefore, they have been announced. various maintenance to be performed on June 15, 2020 in 3DS and Wii U, so that players can continue using this service without any problem. Pay attention to the following lines so you do not miss a single detail of these maintenance, since during that time we will not be able to access these stores!

The different Wii U and 3DS eShop schedule new maintenance for June 15, 2020

Using credit cards on Wii U and 3DS:United Kingdom: From 21:00 on June 15 to 01:00 on June 16 Europe: From 22:00 on June 15 until 02:00 on June 16

Access to the Wii U and 3DS eShop:United Kingdom: From 21:00 on June 15 to 01:00 on June 16 Europe: From 22:00 on June 15 until 02:00 on June 16

In this way, if we want to make some purchases in the virtual stores of the Big N, in the eShop, during those hours of June 15, 2020 we will not be able to access, since we will be working to offer players the best possible service. And you, are you lovers of the digital format or are you one of those who prefer, above all, the physical format?

