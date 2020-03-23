maintenance of Nintendo’s virtual stores (March 24)

The eShop is the virtual store of the Big N thanks to which players can get hold of a large number of titles in digital format, which is gaining more and more followers. Thus, this store is available on 3 of the Nintendo platforms (Switch, 3DS and Wii U) and, therefore, they have been announced various maintenance to be carried out on March 24, 2020, so that players can continue using this service without any problem. Pay attention to the following lines so you do not miss a single detail of these maintenance, since during that time we will not be able to access these stores!

The different Nintendo Switch eShop schedule new maintenance for March 24, 2020

See also

Use of credit cards in the eShop Nintendo Switch: United Kingdom: From 11:00 p.m. on March 23 to 7:00 a.m. on March 24 Europe: From 00:01 a.m. on March 24 to 8:00 a.m. on March 24th

Access to the eShop of Nintendo Switch, from Wii U and of 3DS: United Kingdom: From 04:30 in the morning on March 24 to 06:30 in the morning on March 24 Europe: From 05:30 in the morning on March 24 until 07:30 in the morning on March 24th

Source

Related