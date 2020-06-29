The hybrid console of the Big N has a large number of functions in its operating systems, which work like clockwork (most of the time). However, in order for all of this to continue working correctly, from time to time it is necessary to make some adjustments and some maintenances, and this time we already know when the next ones that will take place in Nintendo Switch. For a few hours, some of the services on this platform will not be operational, but it is always so that players have access to the best possible experience!

Nintendo Switch schedules new maintenance for its services and will take place on June 30, 2020

Maintenance of data stored in the Nintendo Switch cloud (June 30, 2020): United Kingdom: From 02:00 in the morning until 04:00 in the morningEurope: From 03:00 in the morning until 05: 00 in the morning

Maintenance of data transfer or user data for Nintendo Switch (June 30, 2020): United Kingdom: From 05:30 in the morning until 06:30 in the morning Europe: From 06:30 in the morning until 07:30 in the morning

In this way, it is more than clear to us that work continues at all times to improve and adjust the services of the hybrid console, even if this means that players do not have access to them for more than a short period of time. And you, do you frequently use some of these services that will be maintenance soon?

