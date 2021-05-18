“Maintenance of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles”, new training of the FP

Enlarge

Specialized workers in electric and hybrid cars are needed, so the FP launches new training.

That hybrid and electric cars are the future (and increasingly the present) is no longer in dispute. Thus, having workers trained in this field becomes vital.l for a large part of the automotive-related companies.

Given this, the Government has presented a new qualification for Vocational Training called “Maintenance of hybrid and electric vehicles” that will help those who choose to study it to find a professional outlet.

It is a specialization of 650 teaching hours

As reported by Conepa (Spanish Federation of Professional Automotive Entrepreneurs), the Official State Gazette (BOE) has already published Royal Decree 281/2021, of April 20, which establishes the specialization course in maintenance of hybrid and electric vehicles and fixes the basic aspects of the curriculum.

It’s about a 650 hour course and has been prepared by the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in collaboration with important companies in the automotive sector.

The course establishes the performance of maintenance operations, assembly of elements and sets, troubleshooting, repair, verification and adjustment on vehicles with hybrid and electric powertrains.

It is aimed at those who already have a FP degree, so supposes a specialization, and require learning the latest innovations in their respective fields. It is included within the professional family of Vehicle Transport and Maintenance.

How much do electric car repairs cost?

Exactly, the BOE specifies that “to access the course it will be necessary be in possession of any of the following titles “:

Technician degree in electromechanics of motor vehicles, established by Royal Decree 453/2010, of April 16.

Technician degree in electromechanical machinery, established by Royal Decree 255/2011, of February 28.

Title of technician in maintenance of railway rolling stock, established by Royal Decree 1145/2012, of July 27.

For the creation of this intermediate level Vocational Training, the latest transformations in the transport industry have been taken into account, mainly due to the energy transition.