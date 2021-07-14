maintains the rush of the second half of the season and opens doors for the future of Marvel

NOTE: This review contains spoilers for the first season of ‘Loki’

In just six episodes, a lot has happened in ‘Loki’. At least when it comes to the tone and pace of the show. Some of those twists have been surprising, others (like the final episode, with an outcome that scored high in fan stakes) more or less predictable but satisfying, and a few that have led to a bump of interest in its central core. Luck that, luckily, has been overcome with a great final section and that, of course and in general terms, it was not seen to come with a start that, as we have in its day, suggested a development as a kind of transtemporal buddy movie.

Indeed, that’s the great loss of ‘Loki’: the spectacular chemistry between Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston seemed to propose a great episodic series with two colleagues-who-can’t-stand solving wrongs all along the timeline. In her place, Sophia Di Martino arrived, and we’ve seen an effective romantic comedy with interdimensional disorders put on its feet. And it worked because Di Martino and Hiddleston get on well too, but nothing like the broken promises of the first two episodes.

In the end, some more episodes are missing in ‘Loki’ (taste this, I don’t think I’ll write such a thing again in the remainder of the 21st century) that better establish the relationship between Loki and Loki, and that make the emotional load they carry make more sense without the need for hyperexposive script lines. Or better exploit fascinating scenarios that do not spend a lot of time like the offices and processes of the AVT. Or have further cultivated the lie of the Guardians of Time, so that the revelation about them would have been more shocking.

However, and in such a short time, there are elements that ‘Loki’ develops in a very interesting way, and perhaps the main one is to outline the personality of him and the Loki / s. It is in the delusional penultimate episode (in which too much happens too, but anyway) in which the main characteristic of the character is clear: he is incapable of not disappointing, no matter how hard he tries. Unable not to hide behind masks, capes and personalities to deceive, whether he likes it or not. It is in fact the redemption of the old Loki (what a great character) that speaks a lot about him in his final act, and gives him the definitive mantle of anti-hero.

Kang of all saints

Finally, what ‘Loki’ has served for is for launch that open secret for Phase 4 of the MCU that is the multiverse as gimmick plot. Of course the countless leaks (none definitive or corroborated, yes) of the plot of the new ‘Spider-Man’ or that the next installment of ‘Dr. Strange ‘carry the multiverse in the title, they helped plant the wickers of suspicion. This is not to say that the great villain of the next phases of the MCU is linked to the multiverses, but it is that … the villain of ‘Loki’ is Kang.

It is not mentioned by name, but its origin and the conclusion of the last episode, with the generation of the multiverse (interesting that until now there was only one Earth 0, to use an old and inappropriate terminology), without a doubt point to a looming chaos that can be exploited thoroughly, or function as a mere cosmetic matter. In fact, ‘Loki’ has not squeezed it in an exaggerated way, and the presence of Los Lokis, with that magnificent Cayman Loki in the lead, is almost an eccentric detail for what the series could have been.

We put aside what would have been the best villain option, Bill Cipher from ‘Gravity Falls’ teaming up with Miss Minutes, but of course the conclusion is more satisfactory and promising than that of ‘Wandavision’ (good villain, poor execution) or ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​(all wrong) and most of all, presents us with a nemesis who can stand up to the entire Marvel Universe, in a conflict comparable to that of the Infinity Stones. For now, we will see Jonathan Majors to appear in the upcoming ‘Ant-Man’. And the second season of ‘Loki’ has been announced as an easter egg in the credits of the last episode.

Doubts are already beginning to emerge. Will we see, for example, all the Spider-Man, all the Iron Man, all the Hulk who in the MCU have been fighting, by grace of the multiversal narrative, against Kang? Or will the thing remain in a handful of winks for fans? We hope not, and the last episode, in fact, corroborates that Marvel is well aware of the plot and dramatic possibilities that open up before her. You just have to start betting when the next sighting of Kang the Conqueror will occur.