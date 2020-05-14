We know it can be scary to even think about it.

Going through a divorce is something that several marriages have feared. To no longer have that feeling of peace or the love that once united them is terrible, but it’s even worse when in addition daily fights and annoyances are added.

When you have children fear is greaterWe think about how we are going to harm our children by separating their parents, but this is not always the case. If we carry in a healthy way the separation can lead to a future even happier than to continue with an unhappy marriage and here are 6 points for you to consider maintaining a toxic marriage.

They could repeat the insaneness of their parents’ marriage.

According to various studies, the way in which minors interpret the world is directly related to how we operate in our daily life: They absorb information like sponges. If your discussions are seen by them they would understand that this is the way to resolve differences.

The comments you make about your partner they will interpret as normal and will directly affect their way of relating to their future partners.

Your children will never get used to seeing their parents angry.

A marriage where there is no respect is synonymous with poor well-being for your children. If they are all the time waiting for a new fight, tension and stress could be present. Not knowing why all the time you are angry with your partner will make them question if they are guilty of what is happening. They may become adults with low self-esteem, feel unworthy, or mistrust themselves.

Your children’s stress.

The interpersonal development of children will be affected by stress. They can understand normal situations as potential threats. If you ever remember reacting badly with your child due to the accumulated anger with your partner, you can start by considering how you are going to affect the growth of your little one.

Remember that how you act today will be your child’s way of acting.

They could never build healthy relationships with other people.

For children growing up in a toxic marriage environment it can be normal to distrust other people forever. They can get used to relationships where suffering and mistrust “are common.”

In such an unbalanced relationship they can be the fruit of abuse or violences in their relationships to come when they become adults.

By wanting to curb their emotions they can acquire bad habits.

The natural response to a threat is to defend itself and the brain is aware of it. Living in an environment where emotions are negative and the environment is constantly stressed the brain is going to look for a way to escape and of an apparent “well-being”.

Habits like overeating, alienation with video games or social networks in order to escape from their reality. When they become adults could fall easier in the drug world only because it is the way that their understanding makes them feel “good”.

They may fear what they feel.

If at some point of discussion with your partner you decided to leave or escape what was happening and your child observed this behavior, it may be that in the future when someone criticizes you or tries to talk about something that makes him feel uncomfortable and his immediate reaction is to run away, even if it’s about helping him.

They can grow up believing that anger and criticism they are a danger therefore they do not want to be around someone who makes them see them even if they are constructive criticism.

Children need a lot of understanding about what’s going on around them, living out of toxicity is something that they require. Being in a forced marriage can lead to depression and anxiety, while those who have experienced a divorce can understand more easily how the situations came to that outcome.

The most important thing is to have a healthy relationship between parents. Share this note with whoever you think needs to read it.