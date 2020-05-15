About to have fewer cases, return depends on not trusting us. There is sufficient supplies. One million more masks will be managed with the US

Maintain discipline in quarantine

Regeneration, May 15, 2020. AMLO stressed that the projections of the return to the new normality are based on the fulfillment of the quarantine. If the measures of healthy distance and confinement are followed, the cases will begin to decrease next week.

AMLO made alspecial call to entities in which a greater number of cases have been presented and indicated the forthcoming drop of cases.

«(…), we are about to start having fewer cases, especially in Quintana Roo, Tabasco, the Valley of Mexico, Sinaloa, Baja California«- indicated the president.

He added that this situation is also repeated in other entities or regions of the country.

–«… but these days we have to take better care of ourselves, not relax discipline, not trust ourselves».

The above stated after indicating that projections of the technicians that «We are up and in a few days… at most next week’s measurements, a decline begins in the most affected sites ».

He warned that “if these days we return to the mobility of before or we begin to relax the discipline, the prognosis may fail.”

He explained in this sense that the projection is made from the low mobility “That has been maintained both in Mexico City and in the rest of the country”.

Almost there

“There is little to come, help us, many days have passed and the light is already being seen at the end of the tunnel to return to the new normal,” asked the president.

One million masks are managed with the US

AMLO explained that there is sufficient supplies for coronavirus and that one million masks will be temporarily managed with the United States.

He also indicated that there is speculation, They sell masks for 70 pesos for 250.

“The projections of a more severe coronavirus situation, of the maximum projected we have half the beds, there is no saturation problem,” explained the president.

–“They sell a mask of 70 pesos for 250 pesos, not only that, the plants are controlled by the governments» –.

Aim to be done «efforts to support us with teams in this case with masks, we are about to get 1 million more ».

Clarified that “We do not have a deficit but we have to prepare for the future ».

At that time he revealed that it will be through a call to the United States government that these masks will be managed.

Thus, he revealed: – » We are going to make a call to the United States government for this, they have helped us a lot with the delivery of fans, the same from China. ”

He rejected “Feasts of immunity”

At the express question of the press, he discarded the calls «immunity festivals », as he stressed, the people of Mexico are informed and critical.

He rejected the very idea of ​​carrying out these activities and questioned whether someone would attend such calls.

Teaching de soul of Mexico ’, canceled educational neoliberalism: AMLO

After canceling the neoliberal educational reform, the Mexican teaching profession is honored and the stoppages and marches in the sector have ceased. Homage to our teachers

Happy Teacher’s Day

Regeneration, May 15, 2020. AMLO paid tribute to the Mexican teaching profession, today celebrating its day in Mexico.

On May 15, the capture of Maximiliano de Habsburgo by General Mariano Escobedo, in Puebla.

«This May 15, Teacher’s Day, fwe elicit all the teachers, teachers of Mexico, of our country »– La Mañanera AMLO started.

We thank them, he pointed out, for everything they do, for the great work they do in teaching children, adolescents, young people, students.

– «They are our teachers, our teachers, the soul of Mexico. Thanks to our teachers, many Mexicans, millions of teachers, we have been able to train, “he said.

The magisterium is respected and honored

The president reported that the teachers are respected with the new government and that after the neoliberal educational reform was canceled, teacher protests have ceased.

“… for commitments that we made over many years of struggle in favor of public education, We have been acting with respect for the teaching sector, “recalled the president.

AMLO asked to publicize throughout the country the respect for the teaching profession and the fulfillment of their demands for years:

– «For those who thought differently or continue to maintain this position, it is enough to tell them, and that it be known throughout Mexico, that it be heard well, since we are in the government, once we fulfill the commitments to cancel (educational reform) .. »

“…and we have developed a respectful relationship with teachers, with the teachers union, with the coordinator of the democratic movement ».

In this sense, he recalled the mobilizations carried out by the teachers and stressed that with the new democratic government, the mobilizations have ceased.

«…, Since we started, and due to our respectful behavior and always listening to the teaching sector, we have not had any conflict ».

He insisted that «I give proof of this, it is when there have been fewer stoppages or closings of schools, that is why I recommend teachers to teachers ”.

Triumph of the Republic over the Empire

On May 15, the Republican troops managed to enter the capital of Queretaro.

Maximiliano de Habsburgo and Generals Tomás Mejía and Miguel Miramón they retreated towards Cerro de las Campanas, however due to the constant republican attack they decided to surrender.

The Archduke was tried by a Council of War, who sentenced him to death along with his two companions.

This sentence was executed at seven in the morning of June 19, 1867.