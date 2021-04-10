Mainstream, the new Andrew Garfield, is compared to Joker and described as grotesque

Although in recent months the name of Andrew Garfield has been highlighted by the numerous rumors about his return to the big screen as Spider-Man to be part of the multiverse that will raise Spider-Man: No Way Home, last year he stood out among the critics for a film that premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The controversial film is called Mainstream – 46% and was directed by Gia Coppola, granddaughter of the legendary Francis Ford Coppola.

This project focuses on the current reality, where social networks give people fame with viral videos and young people explore different situations, going to extremes, in order to achieve fame. The character that Garfield gives life to is obsessed with growing up and being on everyone’s lips, and what begins as an adventure with a group of friends, begins to turn into madness.

According to some reports, the film generated a lot of movement within film festivals, from audiences leaving the theater to strikes within the same events. Among the critics, he highlighted that the actor’s work was worthy of praise for how risky it could have been, however, it is they themselves who have assured that this is their most grotesque, hateful and uncomfortable role to watch.

The film seeks to satirize the lifestyle of the new celebrities that are generated in the internet world, and although it is a well-known topic, there are scenes in particular that are becoming bizarre. On IndieWire they rated the lead role as “one of the most disgusting of all time”, although what is most striking is that they compare Andrew’s performance with that of Val Kilmer in The Doors – 54%, and even with that of Joaquin Phoenix in Joker – 91% for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor.

Variety, for its part, was not very kind to the film in general, among its comments highlights the comparison it makes of the film with a lot of “messy and childish doodles”. It is worth mentioning that, within the film, Link (Garfield) not only becomes an influencer, but little by little he is taking a place as a prophet for the new generations, criticizing the world of money and business.

Everything you have generated so far Mainstream emerges on its way at festivals, we still have to wait for the response from the general public when it makes its official release in cinemas and video-on-demand services soon. So far it has been confirmed that the premiere of the film, at least in the United States and the United Kingdom, will be on May 7 of this year.

In addition to Andrew Garfield, the project is co-starring Maya Hawke, who played Robin Buckley in the third season of Stranger Things – 76%; there are also Nat Wolff, Johnny Knoxville and Jason Schwartzman. This may not be the first film to touch on these kinds of issues, we have A Game Without Rules: Nerve – 65%, but beyond the story, the context and the consequences, the film seeks to delve into the main character.