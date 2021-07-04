Main WhatsApp Web problems and how to fix them

If you have problems with WhatsApp Web, don’t worry. These are the easiest solutions.

WhatsApp Web, is one of the best tools for those users who need to stay in Constant comunication, without having to use the mobile.

Enough with install your desktop application or go directly to the official website, scan a QR code from your mobile and voila !, your conversations will appear on your computer.

Although it is quite a platform complete and stable, does not escape possible failures when it comes to staying linked to your mobile. So it is possible that it presents some problems.

However, you will not have to worry, since then we will tell you what the main problems of WhatsApp Web and how you can go about solving them in simple steps.

9 most common WhatsApp Web problems and how to fix them

Yes WhatsApp Web does not work or you have problems opening the messaging service on your PC, don’t worry. You can see the possible solutions below.

The browser is not supported

The first of the problems and one of the most common, is the incompatibility with the web browser. It is important that you use one of the different compatible browsers that it recommends. WhatsApp, being these:

Google ChromeMozilla FirefoxOperaMicrosoft EdgeSafari

Now, assuming the case that even using these browsers you still have the same problem, then:

Try another of the web browsers on the list. Verify that your web browser is updated to the latest version. Check that you have correctly entered the page whatsapp.com in the search engine.

The video is too big

Fortunately, WhatsApp allows its users send any type of video to other users in an individual or group conversation from the mobile. However, in the web version, we find some limitations.

That is why, if an error appears indicating that “1 video you tried to add is greater than the 64MB limit”, it is because surely the file exceeds the 64 megabyte (MB) limit. If this is the case, you have two possible solutions:

Use a tool that helps you trim the video and decrease its duration.Send the video from the PC to your mobile and then send it to your contact from there. Help yourself with a program to compress videos and reduce their weight.

Notification issues

Surely on more than one occasion they will have written to you and you have not even found out because you have not received any notification. If this happens to you, do not worry, you will most likely have the notifications disabled. This usually happens always the first time you use WhatsApp WebTo solve it, do the following:

From the browser, press the padlock-shaped icon that appears in the search bar to access the web page options, then go to the section “Notifications” and there select “Allow”Make sure that any application or function for concentration on your computer is deactivated.

Check the Internet connection of your mobile

One of the essential requirements for you to be able to stay communicated through WhatsApp Web is that your mobile is connected to the Internet, either through a WiFi network (the most recommended) or mobile data.

In any case, yes it takes time to start syncing or you get a message from “Offline phone”, then:

Verify that your mobile is on and with a good signal. Sometimes it runs out of battery and shuts down without you noticing. Open the mobile application and try to send a message or perform some activity. Make sure your mobile has an Internet connection and try again.

Computer without internet connection

Similar to the previous point, your computer also needs an internet connection to be able to send and receive messages through WhatsApp Web. If you see a message from “Computer offline”, verify that:

You are connected to a WiFi network. Check that your computer does not have airplane mode activated. Refresh the page by pressing the F5 key.

WhatsApp is open on another computer or browser

One of the best features it has WhatsApp Web is the power log in on multiple devices. However, only one can be used at a time, so when using one session, the rest are closed. If you get this error, try the following:

Click on the option “Use here” for WhatsApp to log into your current computer. If the problem still persists, close all WhatsApp Web sessions and enter again.

To close all WhatsApp Web sessions, simply go to your mobile and go to “WhatsApp> Options (three vertical dots)> WhatsApp Web> Close all sessions.”

Can’t find the photo

WhatsApp syncs with your mobile to store all your files. However, it is possible that when reviewing some old chat, it is probably not possible to view a photo or file.

This is because the image, photo or file is no longer on your mobile or in that of the other person, because you have deleted the image or because you have installed WhatsApp again but without a backup. In any case, you can:

QR code does not load

Usually when the QR code does not load, it is because there is some problem with the Internet connection on your computer. You just have to wait a few seconds for it to resolve itself and appear again. Even so, if the problem persists, you can:

Wait a bit to let the page load completely, since the Internet may be a bit slow. Refresh the page by pressing the F5 key. Verify that your computer is connected to the Internet.

WhatsApp is down

What exists problems with the WhatsApp platform It has happened before and it is more common than you might think, causing some functionalities and even the platform itself to fail for an estimated time.

Either way, there are different ways to check that it is a failure in the platform and not in your mobile or computer. In this case, you will have to enter the WhatsApp Downdetector website.

In this portal, you can check if there really is a fault with WhatsApp or not according to the country of residence. In case there is a fault, you will only have to wait until it is fixed to continue enjoying the application.

Main WhatsApp problems and how to fix them

Now that you know the most common WhatsApp Web problems and its possible solutions, you will no longer have a problem in continuing to communicate. If you know of any other bug or solution, we want to know about it, so leave it in the comments.

