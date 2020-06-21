It doesn’t matter how much effort you make. Nor what devices have you installed. Not even which is the operator that provides the service. Beyond all these questions, you will always find dead WiFi zones in your house. We call the rooms or rooms that this connectivity does not reach.

Well, unfortunately many of us have WiFi zones that do not work at home, that does not mean that we should settle for them. In fact, there are many reasons that explain this problem. And many other possible solutions that we should pay attention to.

Among the most common symptoms of those spaces without signal, we can mention some such as mobiles that do not connect or work slowly, computers with a terrible browsing speed, and even smart TVs that cannot open Netflix as they should.

If you feel identified with any of these failures, read on because we are going to teach you how to finalize them.

The main reason for dead WiFi zones

Absence of an extender on large surfaces

If you have a house with many square meters, you will need a WiFi repeater. Also known as WiFi extenders, these devices are intended to increase the range of our main router. Economical and easy to install, they are a good alternative if you are not looking for professional solutions or anything like that. Varied technology companies have their own models.

These repeaters are usually located at a point where the signal begins to lose strength. Placed, they make the connection available several meters further.

However, there are different mechanisms to expand the coverage of a network, some of which we will mention below, so that you know them and choose the best one for you.

Kinds of WiFi extenders and their characteristics

WiFi working systems

But we start with the most advisable option for those who have problems with dead WiFi zones in their offices or studios. A WiFi work system may be for you. It is a more expensive method, somewhat complicated installation, but thanks to a main switch and several satellite switches, it will enable you to have connection wherever you want.

The best thing about this proposal is the quality of the signal, which practically does not suffer anywhere in the place. Some systems even integrate compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and other assistants. The negative part, as we said, is related to its installation, not suitable for all budgets.

WiFi repeaters or extenders

We already mentioned them previously. WiFi repeaters or extenders are the solution that most people use when they do not want to spend too much. You will have them in place in just seconds, and you will boost your previous signal. Of course, you cannot expect the speed of the previous mechanisms. Different models, such as those from TP-Link, can be found on the market at low prices. Find one for yourself.

WiFi access points

If you have a grill separate from the house, or a shed near the pool, there may not be an intermediate point to place a WiFi repeater or extender. Then it will be best to resort to WiFi access points. These represent a kind of intermediate exit to those that we have indicated in the previous paragraphs. The thing is that you will have to install a wiring to enjoy it. But if the extenders or repeaters have not helped you, the WiFi access points are for you.

