Main features of 100% electric sedans

The BMW Group unveiled the features of i4, its new line of all-electric sedans. The German brand will launch two versions of the vehicle, putting the emphasis in sportsmanship and in offering significant autonomy, without losing sight of a design that combines elegance and a touch of aggressiveness.

The BMW i4 It is based on the fifth generation of the eDrive platform, a scalable architecture that adapts to models of different sizes and utilities. This structure includes the electric motorization, the electronics necessary to deliver the power, the high-voltage batteries and the technology used to charge the energy.

The automaker will make available two versions of the BMW i4. Variant eDrive40 It is rear-wheel drive and incorporates a 250 kW motor, which delivers a power equivalent to the 340 horsepower. This model offers an estimated range of 590 kilometers, according to the WLTP cycle.

BMW i4 M50, pure sportiness in an electric sedan with all-wheel drive

The other version of the BMW i4 is named after M50 and offers more sporty features. In fact, it is the first BMW M model with fully electric traction. In this case, the car incorporates motors on both the front and rear axles, offering a combined maximum power of 400 kW.

This means that the BMW i4 M50 is an all-wheel drive electric sedan and the equivalent of 544 horsepower. More than enough to enjoy a driving experience with important touches of sportiness, but without sacrificing autonomy. According to the manufacturer, this variant will offer a range of up to 510 kilometers on the WLTP cycle.

In the case of the M50, BMW has equipped the i4 with a variable traction system that changes according to the type of terrain and driving. If the car does not experience demanding use, the power is delivered to the rear axle for better energy management and optimization of range. However, the front axle motor will kick in when the driver increases driving speed or the road conditions are inappropriate. Thus, the car will move to four-wheel drive and will provide greater stability and “grip”.

The sports alternative also offers adaptive suspension developed by BMW M, variable sport steering, M Sport braking system and light alloy wheels up to 20 inches, although the latter are optional.

The two versions of the BMW i4 will offer bestial accelerations. The eDrive40 model will go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.7 seconds, taking advantage of a maximum torque of 430 Nm. For its part, the M50 requires only 3.9 seconds to achieve the same acceleration with the Sport Boost mode, which brings out the peak of power from the two engines and a maximum torque of 795 Nm.

Batteries and charging capacity

The BMW i4 incorporates a battery pack that is capable of offering a gross energy content of 83.9 kWh. It is made up of four modules of 72 cells each and three modules of 12 cells. According to the German automaker, the design of the battery was specially thought for this car model. In addition, its location allows a center of gravity up to 53 millimeters lower than that of the BMW 3 Series sedan.

The long range of the BMW i4 can also be attributed to the gravimetric energy density of its high-voltage battery, which has also increased by 20% compared to the BMW i3. At the same time, the maximum charging capacity of the latest generation batteries has been increased to 210 kW. BMW

Release date and prices

The BMW i4 will hit the market with its two variants as of November 2021, although in some markets it will be available from 2022. As for its prices, they have not yet been confirmed in all countries. In the United States, for example, the eDrive40 will start in $ 55,400while the M50 will cost from US $ 65,900.

Read this too …