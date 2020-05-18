Considered by many users to be a highly efficient means of protecting your computer’s data, RAID, also known as a redundant array / group of independent disks, is much more than that. There are many experts who recommend avoiding RAID configurations if your only intention is to back up data.

Disadvantages in RAID configurations

There are several reasons why it is recommended to avoid RAID configuration. For starters, in emergencies, it can greatly complicate data restoration processes. In some cases, and depending on the RAID configuration that has been used, it can make data recovery almost impossible. What would entail having to go to a third-party data recovery software or service.

At the same time, there are specific drawbacks for each level of RAID configuration that every user who uses or wants to use a RAID configuration should be aware of and understand. These drawbacks will not only prevent you from making a cost mistake, but could go a long way when it comes to checking and fixing a fault in your RAID system.

Disadvantages in RAID 0 configurations

Although RAID 0 is great for quickly boosting overall system performance, it does not offer fault tolerance. Due to the division of the data, it will be extremely difficult to recover any lost or damaged data. If you manage to restore lost data, chances are you’re limited to smaller files.

Disadvantages in RAID 1 configurations

In this configuration, it does offer some fault tolerance and data protection, primarily because it reflects data across multiple drives. RAID 1 halves the total capacity of the drive. This is because each file is written twice, once to each drive. To counter this, you will have to invest more money to make sure you have enough storage space on your system.

Disadvantages in RAID 5 configurations

It is one of the most widely used RAID configurations in business environments, since it involves much more sophisticated technology. If there is an error on a single storage disk and you need to replace it, the rebuilding process could take several days. If another of your RAID 5 drives fails in that time, you risk losing valuable data forever.

Disadvantages in RAID 6 configurations

Combining data division with a double parity error checking system, RAID 6 is another popular option in today’s business environment. Unfortunately, as a result of the additional parity, write speeds are even slower than RAID 5 configurations. If your goal is system performance and efficiency, you will probably have to look for other alternatives.

Disadvantages in RAID 10

Also known as RAID 1 + 0, it combines RAID 0 and RAID 1 to provide both data striping and data mirroring. While it’s true that it combines performance and protection, half the storage capacity of your system will be allocated to mirroring. This is very expensive in many cases and as a result it makes more sense to go for RAID 5 or RAID 6.

Study if you really need the RAID architecture

As you can see, RAID does not provide your system with complete data protection. Depending on the exact level of RAID configuration you are using, it may not even offer data redundancy. While it does have its uses, especially on large-scale and enterprise-level systems, it’s very important that you understand the pros and cons before implementing RAID technology to your system, whether it’s for your workplace or home.

