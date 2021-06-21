Main Card confirmed for UFC 264

Five fights are those that will make up the Main Card for the UFC 264, without a doubt the most loaded billboard of this 2021.

The trilogy between Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor will serve as the headliner, while Sean O’Malley you will have the opportunity to open the billboard when you face Louis smolka.

The Main Card not only surprises the inclusion of Tai tuivasa vs. Gray Hardybut the omission of fights like Sean Brady vs. Kevin lee, Y Michel Pereira vs. Niko Price, relegated to the Preliminaries

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (1) vs. Conor McGregor (5)Gilbert Burns (2) vs. Stephen Thompson (4) Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg hardyIrene aldana (4) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (5) Sean O’Malley vs. Louis smolka

UFC 264 will take place before full capacity on July 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

