Main Card confirmed for UFC 261

Three champions and three ex-champions are those who will be in competition on the Main Card of the UFC 261, the first event of the promotion to open its doors to the public since February 2020.

During the broadcast of the past UFC on ABC 2 it was confirmed how the PPV will be aligned. Not counting the three headlines already known to headline the card, the former Middleweight champion, Chris Weidman, will be part of the opener when he faces in a rematch Uriah Hall.

Main Card:

Kamaru usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal (4) – Welterweight BeltWeili Zhang (c) vs. Rose namajunas (1) – Straw Weight BeltValentina shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade (1) – Flyweight BeltAnthony Smith (6) vs. Jimmy crute (13) Uriah Hall (9) vs. Chris Weidman (11)

UFC 261 takes place on Saturday 24 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonvile, Florida.