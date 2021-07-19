Main Card announced for UFC 266

There are three fights to five rounds that make up the Main Card of the UFC 266.

During the broadcast of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31 On Saturday night, the organization revealed the line-up for its PPV for the month of September.

As the highlight of the evening, the trainers of The Ultimate Fighter 29, Alexander Volkanovski Y Brian Ortega, collide to define who will be the Featherweight champion for the remainder of the year.

In the commitment that serves as a prelude to the fifth titular defense of Valentina shevchenko, Robbie lawler faces him Nick diaz in a rematch that took seventeen years to materialize.

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega (2) Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren murphy (3) Robbie Lawler vs. Nick diazJessica Andrade (1) vs. Cynthia calvillo (5) Curtis Blaydes (4) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (6)

UFC 266 takes place on September 25 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Nevas, Nevada.

