One of the best things about gaming is that it gives us the opportunity to exploit our creativity if we want to. This is why we believe that many will like to know Main Assembly, a new project that ensures that it will allow you to build what you want.

Main Assembly is a PC game that recently hit Steam Early Access. In it you will put yourself in the role of a new generation artificial intelligence, which has the ability to design and build robots. The interesting thing is that its creators promise that you will have no restrictions when doing this.

So, in Main Assembly you will have the opportunity to create strange machines, create car circuits or whatever comes to mind. Also, you can customize your creations to reflect your personality.

Do you want to see it in action? Check it out below:

What do you think about it? Does it catch your attention? If you said yes you should know that your Early Access is already for sale on Steam.

