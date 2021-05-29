Mail open Memorial Day 2021 weekend?

Getty Images Does the US Postal Service deliver on Memorial Day weekend?

Is the post office open or closed on Memorial Day weekend in 2021? Even if you know mail is not delivered on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day, you may still wonder what happens on the Saturday and Sunday before the holiday. While regular services are still available on Saturdays, most services are not available on Sundays. Here are all the details.

Mail is still delivered on Saturday, May 29

Although Monday is considered a federal holiday and mail will not be delivered, you can still expect mail to be delivered on Saturday, May 29. The federal holiday only applies to Monday and not to Saturday mailings.

On Sundays, mail is generally not delivered unless it is USPS Priority Mail Express or Amazon packages. Priority Mail Express can promise delivery the next day that arrives on Sunday.

During some high-volume holidays like Christmas, the USPS can sometimes make an exception and deliver packages to major cities and high-volume locations on Sundays. However, this is not the case on Memorial Day weekend.

Post offices open on Saturdays

Post offices are also open on Saturdays, even if it’s Memorial Day weekend. However, they will be closed as usual on Sunday and will remain closed during the Monday holidays. You should call your post office if you plan to stop by, because some close early on Saturdays.

Of course, the lobbies will remain open even on Sundays and Mondays. So if you need to verify your PO mailbox or use a self-service kiosk, you can still do it on Sunday or Monday. As long as you don’t need help from customer service, you can use the lobby area of ​​the post office. To find an available self-service kiosk near you, go to the Post Office Locator on USPS.com. From the drop-down menu, choose “Self-service Kiosks” under “Location Type”. Then enter your city and state or your zip code. Then select how far you are willing to travel in the “within” category and click “Search”.

For those who need stamps on Sunday (or Monday), they are available for purchase at most grocery stores, drug stores, and convenience stores. Postal products and services are also available on the website www.usps.com, where you can track a package, purchase stamps, put mail on hold or forward, print postage online, enter an address change, schedule pickup of a package (for any day other than Veterans Day or other holidays) and get other relevant information.

It’s also worth noting that on some high-volume occasions, like just before Christmas, some local post offices may choose to open on Sundays, although they usually don’t. However, this is not the case on Memorial Day weekend.

According to the USPS website, major holidays on which mail is not delivered and post offices are closed include:

• New Year’s Day

• Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

• President’s Day

• Memorial Day

• Independence Day (This year, since July 4 falls on a Sunday, post offices will be closed on Monday, July 5).

• Labor Day

• Day of race

• Veterans Day

• Thanksgiving Day

• Christmas Day (This year, Christmas falls on a Saturday, so most federal employees will consider December 24 a holiday in terms of leave and pay, according to the USPS).

