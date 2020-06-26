WWE uncovered multiple positive coronavirus cases in its cast of superstars, staff, and production team. The positive tests were general and that could cause a big change of plans. The NXT development team will be in the crowd for television recordings. Friends and family are out of the picture now.

WWE still plans to record on Friday and Saturday. That has not changed yet. The company needed to test the NXT Superstars, but they didn’t pay much attention to it.

WWE mail leaks to NXT superstars about Covid-19

Fightful has posted an internal message that was sent to NXT Superstars, about testing for coronavirus this morning. The WWE development talent was instructed to be in the Performance Center at 10:30 a.m. to test inside their cars. If they took a test the day before, it was not necessary to take a second one.

All talents are reportedly sent this message at 9:00 am this morning to indicate that they needed them on the PC less than 2 hours earlier.

“According to Vince, all the talent is necessary for the TV recordings on Friday and Saturday. please go to the pc at 10:30 am for the covid drive-truh tests. If you were evaluated yesterday, you don’t need to go today. if you are in a high profile story, you will be off camera. Thank you. Important: after the test, you should be isolated and quarantined until after the TV recordings. ”

WWE Superstars are understandably upset by this situation. They are not the only ones. Like positive evidence, frustration is spreading throughout WWE right now.

