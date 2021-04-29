Maikel Franco took line 119 miles from Giancarlo Stanton

The dominican Maikel Franco He carried a 119-mile line that came off the bat of Giancarlo stanton in full MLB-Major League Baseball.

Since Machado left the Baltimore Orioles, there was no other third baseman making plays or holding the ball like he is doing. Maikel Franco, who signed with the team already when the season had started.

Now Franco left everyone with their mouths open when he saw how he took a line to 119 miles that came off the bat of none other than Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton has been the player who has hit the ball the hardest, several seasons ago Brian Dozier took a shot that went 123 miles away. Giancarlo stanton, being the fastest hit recorded in the history of the MLBThis time I am only three miles away from matching.