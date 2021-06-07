Maidana’s stick to Mayweather

Sunday night’s fight was a show. Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather faced off in a show where the business overtook boxing. An otherwise spicy previous promised a duel to match, however, there was little friction and both ended up happy. Chino Maidana, who knew how to face Money in 2014 and 2018, was downloaded with an ironic post on Instagram.

El Chino did not keep anything and criticized Mayweather

“Here Floyd Mayweather as a circus does with boxing” accompanied by a video of two young people doing pirouettes on top of a bicycle.

The Chinese post (@ chinomaidana.1)

The fight was certainly tedious. In the first round, they failed to land accurate punches, and little changed in the subsequent seven rounds. Towards the end, a Mayweather reaction For try knock out the youtuber, but that did not happen.

In post-fight remarks, Money said: “I’m not 21 years old anymore, I came and had fun for a while”. He added: “Everyone can say whatever they want to say, at the end of the day, I am the smart one. Because I don’t care if you write well or if you write poorly about me, just keep writing about me. Everyone will keep my name there“.

In the previous one, he had already made his position clear regarding the fight: “It’s an armed robbery, but I will.”

Challenge for Maidana?

Yao Cabrera, the Argentine youtuber got on the Logan Paul train and challenged Chino to a fight: “If I lose, I will leave Argentina,” he launched.

