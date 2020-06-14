Wales Interactive has taken advantage of the Future Games Show 2020 to present new gameplay of Maid of Sker, which will be your new first person horror title. We leave you with the video, which was published on the Youtube channel of GamesRadar.

Maid of Sker is a video game set in 1898, in and around the Sker House. A real and iconic place in British folklore, since in addition to keeping it standing today, it is considered one of the most haunted houses in Britain. As far as we are concerned, we will play as Thomas Evans, a musician who is forced into a terrible battle to save the woman he loves. Will Evans achieve his goal? everything depends on us.

Hiding, running, crawling, setting traps and distracting are some of the techniques that we will need to master if we want to survive the enemies that are waiting for us or seek to hunt us down. As we move forward, enemies are more difficult to avoid, to the point that standing still and holding your breath is the only option.

See also

Maid of Sker It will arrive on Nintendo Switch and other platforms throughout the third quarter of 2020.

Source

Related