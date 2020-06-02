Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, valued a slimmer body in a fair look. On the web, the singer published a photo and video in which she appears wearing an all black dress with front zipper and puffy shoulders. The countryman also left his legs on display in a selfie in the mirror. “A produced woman, with manicured nails, tidy hair and ok makeup doesn’t want war with anyone,” he said.

But Maiara does not give up productions that value her silhouette. Isolated because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Maraisa’s sister published a photo on Monday (1st) in which she appears wearing an all black dress with front zipper and puffy shoulders. The singer also left her legs exposed in a selfie in the mirror. The clothing highlighted the curves of the country. “It symbolizes work,” he wrote on Instagram.

Showing off her lean body, Maiara filmed the look for her followers. “A produced woman, with manicured nails, tidy hair and ok makeup does not want war with anyone,” he commented on video. Maiara has radically changed her look since the beginning of her career: the artist underwent bariatric surgery, eliminated 10 kilos in less than two months after participating in a weight loss program and placed silicone prostheses.

Singer explains fight with Fernando Zor

Over the weekend, Maiara did a live to tell the reason for the last fight with Fernando Zor. The singer unfollowed her boyfriend and fans speculated the end of the relationship. The discussion, according to the sertanejo, happened because he answered with only a heart an “I love you” by the artist. “She sent me a ‘I love you’ and I was here quickly and I sent a heart and then it was enough for the war to start. ‘What do you mean when I say I love you, do you send a heart? Then I said,’ Uh the heart is the same thing. “And she said,” I told you I love you and you didn’t say it back. “And I sent another heart. Then he really got angry. He had a cachaça with Marília and Maraisa”, said the musician.

Sertanejo says everything is at peace between the couple

Fernando stated that he is used to Maiara’s explosive way and that he no longer seeks out the singer when the two fall out. “I stay in my quiet because I know she will be back. I just wait for the apology,” commented the Sorocaba partner, good-natured. “He didn’t even call me. It makes me more angry. I lost my credibility. Who doesn’t fight? I really fought, I deleted the photos …”, replied Maraisa’s sister. “You don’t even comment on my posts. Everyone says you’re insensitive,” said the artist.

Artist keeps romance with musician

Maiara and Fernando, who returned to follow on Instagram, denied the end of the relationship. They are in separate houses: Fernando in São Paulo and Maiara is still on his farm in Goiás. “We are not finished. The people invent. I am impulsive. Instagram is mine. I delete the photos if I want to. But I will not do more not that, “explained the singer. “I need some time here, but it’s not you,” guaranteed the countryman.

