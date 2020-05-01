Maiara tells her mother that she is going to propose to Fernando and her reaction amuses her. Look

The sertanejo couple starred in funny moments on Instagram Stories: far from the family of Maiara, they talked to the singer’s mother by video on Thursday (30). When the redhead raised the possibility of marriage, Almira soon fired an amusing and very sincere response. Check out the complete record below!

Maiara and Fernando Zor have already starred in some relaxed marriage proposals on the web and the possible officialization of the union was again an issue between the couple on video this Thursday (30th). This time, they counted on the participation of Maiara’s mother, Almira, who does not hide the support for the success of the relationship, but decided to provoke the backcountry. “I asked him to marry me and he doesn’t accept it,” said the woman from Mato Grosso. “Are you crazy about proposing Fernando? Are you crazy? Are you drunk, are you?”, He asked his daughter. “There are a lot of men wanting to marry me, right?” Replied the redhead. “Girl, stop being a sucker. So many men on your feet wanting to marry you and are you going to ask Fernando to marry him?” Joked the family matriarch.

Fernando delivers his mother-in-law nickname: ‘Dona Encrenca’

In a good-humored tone, Fernando also irritated his girlfriend’s mother. “Look, talking to Dona Encrenca … mother-in-law! I’ll tell you, my life is not easy, no!”, Said the singer, with a laugh. “Not satisfied, get another one,” suggested Almira. Check out the full record below!

Maiara and Fernando are at his ex’s farm

Together for 11 months, Maiara and Fernando missed the singer’s daughter by isolating themselves in the rural property of his ex, Mikelly. “At her mom’s farm with Aunt Maiara,” said the Sorocaba duo on video of their girlfriend with her youngest daughter, Alice. “Incredible afternoon with this little girl that I was dying of missing. Thank you for the affection you had with me today, Mikelly”, thanked the owner of the hit “Medo Bobo”.

Couple launched web duo project: ‘More acoustic format’

In addition to loving partners, Maiara and Fernando now also have a career project together. The two follow with their respective pairs, Maraisa and Sorocaba, but decided to launch a duo in parallel. In an interview with Purepeople, the couple delivered details of the novelty. “In one of our conversations with our countless plans, we decided to create a channel on YouTube in a more acoustic format and call it MAFE. When we traveled to London, we had the idea of ​​recording our first video there, which will debut our channel on foot. right “, revealed the redhead. The sertanejo also told how his girlfriend’s twin sister and his double reacted. “Sorocaba and Maraisa want us to be happy as a couple, regardless of music or whatever else we are doing. They respect our opinions, thoughts and projects very much, which is very reciprocal on our part,” he said.

